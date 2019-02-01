Telangana: Wait for welfare schemes continues

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), that was in place until the recently concluded Assembly and panchayat elections, continues to haunt the poor and unemployed in the district, who still have not reaped the benefits of welfare schemes of the State for the past four months.

Beneficiaries of double bedroom houses and self-employment schemes, among others, are worried if the programmes would be grounded by the month of February — during which the MCC for the Lok Sabha polls would most likely be put in place, yet again stalling the process.

Unemployed youth from SC, ST and BC communities, who have applied for the aforementioned schemes, have been running about government offices for a long time now. However, owing to elections duties and the MCC, the district administration has allegedly been forgoing the welfare and development works.

Reportedly, the district administration has not grounded even 50 per cent of the self-employment scheme target for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19. This is not just the case in Sangareddy but in Medak and Siddipet as well.

The applications submitted by the unemployed youth for land purchase and self-employment schemes, autos, cars and others, have not been cleared yet. Also, economically and socially backward classes of Siddipet claim that the administration has been lagging behind in the construction of the double bedroom houses.