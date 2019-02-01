Home States Telangana

Telangana: Wait for welfare schemes continues

Unemployed youth from SC, ST and BC communities, who have applied for the aforementioned schemes, have been running about government offices for a long time now.

Published: 01st February 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

The applications submitted by the unemployed youth for land purchase and self-employment schemes, autos, cars and others, have not been cleared yet (File Photo | EPS)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), that was in place until the recently concluded Assembly and panchayat elections, continues to haunt the poor and unemployed in the district, who still have not reaped the benefits of welfare schemes of the State for the past four months.

Beneficiaries of double bedroom houses and self-employment schemes, among others, are worried if the programmes would be grounded by the month of February — during which the MCC for the Lok Sabha polls would most likely be put in place, yet again stalling the process.

Unemployed youth from SC, ST and BC communities, who have applied for the aforementioned schemes, have been running about government offices for a long time now. However, owing to elections duties and the MCC, the district administration has allegedly been forgoing the welfare and development works.

Reportedly, the district administration has not grounded even 50 per cent of the self-employment scheme target for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19. This is not just the case in Sangareddy but in Medak and Siddipet as well.

The applications submitted by the unemployed youth for land purchase and self-employment schemes, autos, cars and others, have not been cleared yet. Also, economically and socially backward classes of Siddipet claim that the administration has been lagging behind in the construction of the double bedroom houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp