Weather still colder than normal in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Below normal low temperatures continued on Thursday across Telangana, as severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Peddapalle, whereas cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Medak and Adilabad, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, the minimum temperatures were recorded 3-7 degree Celsius below normal across the state.

The lowest temperature recorded on Thursday was a chilling 4.9 degree Celsius in at Arli in Adilabad district.In Hyderabad the minimum temperature was 13 degree Celsius on Thursday, four degree Celsius below normal.