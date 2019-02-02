Home States Telangana

21-year-old IIT-H student ends life

A 21-year-old student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the institute’s hostel building in the wee hours of Friday.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 21-year-old student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the institute’s hostel building in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased is identified as Anirudya, a final year BTech student.

According to Sangareddy Rural SI Shivakumar, Anirudya, who is a final year aeronautical engineering student, met some friends in the same hostel at around 12.50 am and later left the place saying he will return to his room but committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor.

Police initially thought that it was an accident, but later in the evening his friend Kanishk Reddy received a mail in which Anirudya mentioned that he was committing suicide. The cause of the suicide is not yet known and the investigating is underway.

