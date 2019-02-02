Cable TV operators remain firm on plan to protest new tariff order

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the New Tariff Order (NTO) by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) having come into effect from Friday, the cable TV operators have strengthened their resolve to not air paid channels. Associations of cable TV operators from across the country, including Telangana, had made it clear beforehand that if the government did not intervene by January 31 and stop the NTO from coming into force, they would stop broadcasting paid channels and stick to airing only 100 free-to-air channels.

Hari Goud, president of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy Cable Operators Welfare Association, said, “For the first four to five days of this month, we will air all channels including the paid ones. We will simultaneously take up a campaign to inform our customers across the State regarding the need to protest against the NTO and how its implementation will turn into a financial burden for them.

After that, we will provide paid channels only to those customers who are ready to bear the extra cost. Only 100 free-to-air channels will be provided for everyone else.”There are around 80 lakh cable TV subscribers in Telangana, about 30 lakh of them belonging to Greater Hyderabad.

How will NTO impact cable TV customers?

With the NTO coming into force, cable TV subscribers, who have been paying a small lump-sum amount for a bouquet of channels, will have to shed money depending upon what channels they wish to watch like the DTH subscribers. While the price of a paid channel can range anywhere between `0.50 to Rs 19, the broadcasters have priced most of the popular channels at the maximum.

Out of about 876 channels, 336 are paid ones and the rest are free-to-air. However, even out of the 540 free-to-air channels, only a 100 can be aired by the cable operators without charging any money from customers. Above this limit, `20 has to be charged per channel. “As a result, the NTO ensures that cable TV subscribers in the city pay around `800 - `1,000 per month for 412 channels, as opposed to the Rs 200 - Rs 250 they are paying at present for the same number of channels,” said Goud.

Why are cable TV operators opposing NTO?

In addition to the criticism of putting an extra financial burden on their customers, cable TV operators are demanding transparency in the revenue-sharing agreement between broadcasters and Multiple Systems Operator (MSO) with a fair share in revenues for cable TV operators. With NTO coming into effect, the broadcasters will earn a major share of the revenue from paid channels.