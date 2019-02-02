HC issues warning to Karimnagar police for ignoring restraint order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of non-implementation of an earlier order of the court, the Telangana High Court on Friday pulled up the Karimnagar Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy, Assistant Commissioner Tirupathi and Karimnagar Rural Station House Officer Shashidhar Reddy for allegedly raiding a resort repeatedly despite a restraint order passed earlier by the court. No policemen would be forgiven for their excesses in the present case, the court warned.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was dealing with a contempt case filed by Pushpanjali Country Resort at Theegalaguttapally in Karimnagar seeking action against the concerned police authorities for deliberately violating the order passed by the court earlier. In November 2015, the judge while dealing with a petition by the said resort, directed the Karimnagar police not to interfere with the card game of rummy (13 card game) whatever be the stakes. The judge referred to a previous order of a division bench of the court on the same issue which ruled that the playing of 13 card game need not be penalised.

The judge, however, directed the resort management to install CCTV cameras and record the entire recreational activities in the resort and preserve the said data at least for two weeks period to facilitate the police to check it. The judge also directed to connect these cameras with the jurisdictional police station and the SP’s office for observation by the police to find out as to whether the members of the resort were indulging in the activity of gambling. If any of the gaming places were not covered by such cameras, then the police can take action as per law, the judge noted.

The resort’s acting president V Jagapathi Rao filed the present contempt case when the police raided the resort premises again and again. He named the then SP (now police commissioner) Kamalasan Reddy, ACP Tirupathi and SHO Shashidhar as respondents to the case. Expressing displeasure with the action, Justice Sanjay Kumar pointed out the discrepancies in the police version alleging that the resort had not installed the CCTV cameras, and then they were not working. The action of the police going with a platoon of policemen into the arrest and making arrests seems to be a premeditated act.