Manholes to be on same level as road surface

GHMC commissioner while inspecting the roads in the city took a serious of the uneven road surfaces and decided to make the 2,000 km of main roads smooth and even.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Believe it or not, as many as 17,500-18,000 manholes and catchpits in a 2,000 km stretch of road are causing  untold hardships to the motorists while driving on the uneven road surface.
These manholes and catchpits are either above the road surface or below the road surface level leading to accidents.

GHMC commissioner while inspecting the roads in the city took a serious of the uneven road surfaces and decided to make the 2,000 km of main roads smooth and even. He held a series of meetings with the GHMC and water board officials and asked them to conduct a joint survey to identify the uneven road surfaces. 

After conducting the joint surveys, the teams have identified 17,500 to 18,000 manholes and catchpits either below or above the road level. Of them, 7,635 belongs to GHMC and over 10,000 belong to HMWS&SB.  The GHMC needs   `6.18 crore to level them. In case of water board, it requires `12.56 crore to level them.

Dana Kishore asked the official to ground the works from February 15 and see that they are completed by May 15. He asked them to use M30 grade quality instead of M15 grade or bucket concrete to withstand the load of vehicles for easy flow of traffic and for the convenience of motorists.

