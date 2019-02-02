Home States Telangana

Narendra Modi’s Kisan Samman Nidhi is a bad copy of KCR’s Rythu Bandhu: TRS

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS leader KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Finding  fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repackaging TRS government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme and announcing it as a new scheme in the budget on Friday, the TRS leaders felt that the Centre did not even copy the scheme properly. The Central government had proposed in the Union Budget “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, to provide Rs 6,000 per year to farmers in three instalments.

Under Rythu Bandhu, the State government was giving Rs 10,000 per acre per year in two instalments. Reacting to the proposed Central scheme, TRS MP K Kavitha said: “ The Centre introduced a bad copy of KCR’s Rythu Bandhu scheme. Telangana gives every farmer Rs 5,000 per acre twice a year. The Centre’s scheme proposes to give Rs 6,000 per year in 3 instalments. Although it needs modifications, it’s a welcome move,’’ she said.

“They say imitation is the best form of flattery. Glad that the farmers of India are going to be helped by Rythu Bandhu, the brainchild of our Chief Minister KCR. The name may have been changed by NDA government, but its spirit remains in its scheme. Jai Kisan,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said: “Imitation shows that KCR has more political sagacity and farsightedness, in addressing the agrarian distress which the country is facing. Prime Minister Modi can only copy and paste it as he has no original ideas or vision like KCR,’’ he said. TRS MP B Vinod Kumar said “The farmer will be happy only if the Centre implemented the scheme to his satisfaction.”

