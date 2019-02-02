SCR gets Rs 5,924 cr, safety stays on top of priorities list  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has received a substantial budgetary allocation of Rs 5,924 crore for the year 2019-20 which is more than last year’s outlay of Rs 5,752 crore (2018-19). Towards infrastructure, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 834 crore for new lines, Rs 1,905 crore for doubling works, Rs 138 crore for traffic facilities and Rs 229 crore for passenger amenities.

Briefing on the budget highlights for SCR here on Friday, SCR Additional General Manager, John Thomas said that in the SCR zone the special emphasis continues to be on safety. The budget allocations for safety related works include sanctioning Rs 397 crore for road over/under bridges (Road Safety Works), Rs 52 crore for bridges, Rs 72.5 crore for enhancing safety at level crossings, Rs 657 crore for track renewals, Rs 23.4 crore for traction distribution work and Rs 16.4 crore for HRD.

The other budgetary allocations for the major ongoing projects include Rs 200 crore for Manoharabad-Kothapalli new line project (Telangana), set to be completed in June this year. The project was sanctioned in 2006-07 for a distance of 150 km costing Rs 1,160 crore. The expenditure incurred for this project in the last four years was Rs 137 crore. The first phase of 32 km from Manoharabad-Gajwel is nearing completion.

A sum of Rs 200 crore is sanctioned for Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar doubling project, sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 85 km with an estimated cost of `728 crore. The expenditure incurred on this project during the last three years was `135 crore. Earth work has been completed for a length of 25 km. Works are in progress on nine major and 92 minor bridges.

For setting up of Institute of Railway Finance Management at Moul Ali, Rs 1.5 crore has been sanctioned. A sum Rs 265 crore is allotted for Kazipet-Balharshah third line project (Telangana and Maharashtra). A sum of Rs 143 crore has been allotted for construction of by-pass lines at Vijayawada (19.5 kms), Kazipet (10.65 kms), Renigunta (9.6 kms), Gooty (3.8 kms). Budget outlay for the year 2019-20 for development of Second Entry at Tirupati Railway Station is Rs 12.45 crore.