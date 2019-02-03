After Nampally Exhibition Grounds fire tragedy, now hydrants to be placed at public places

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: In light of the massive fire that occurred at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Wednesday, which gut down more than 200 stalls, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and Telangana Fire Services Department, has proposed to establish fire hydrants in public spaces.

These fire hydrants will be installed in spaces like Exhibition Grounds, Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, Peoples Plaza on Necklace Road, NTR Stadium near Indira Park and other prominent venues where exhibitions are organised at regular intervals.

The HMWS&SB would bear the expenditure for installing the fire hydrant equipments. The hydrants would provide succour for urgent replenishment when the water in fire tenders gets used up during fire-fighting operations.

A fire hydrant is basically a pump usually seen at public places and government offices. It is connected to four water connection points, and draws water from a main pipe.