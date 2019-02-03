Home States Telangana

After Nampally Exhibition Grounds fire tragedy, now hydrants to be placed at public places

The hydrants would provide succour for urgent replenishment when the water in fire tenders gets used up during fire-fighting operations.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds

A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the massive fire that occurred at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Wednesday, which gut down more than 200 stalls, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and Telangana Fire Services Department, has proposed to establish fire hydrants in public spaces.

These fire hydrants will be installed in spaces like Exhibition Grounds, Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, Peoples Plaza on Necklace Road, NTR Stadium near Indira Park and other prominent venues where exhibitions are organised at regular intervals.

The HMWS&SB would bear the expenditure for installing the fire hydrant equipments. The hydrants would provide succour for urgent replenishment when the water in fire tenders gets used up during fire-fighting operations.

A fire hydrant is basically a pump usually seen at public places and government offices. It is connected to four water connection points, and draws water from a main pipe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nampally Exhibition Grounds fire tragedy Exhibition Grounds fire tragedy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp