Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha quits several organisations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to concentrate more on her constituency and the party activities, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has on Saturday resigned as honorary president of various organisations.

She as president of Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham, Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers Association, Recognised Schools Managements Association and Vidyut Karmika Sangham.

As she is busy with the development activities in her Lok Sabha constituency, Kavitha is reportedly not able to spare enough time for the associations and the unions.