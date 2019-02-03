Any good scheme will be emulated, says Telangana BJP leader Kishan Reddy

Home States Telangana

According to Kishan Reddy, the PMKSY scheme will be of much benefit for the people as it covers over 10 crore farmers. 

Published: 03rd February 2019

Telangana BJP leader Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP leader Kishan Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Saturday justified the Centre’s move to ‘copy’ TRS government flagship scheme Rythu Bandhu. 

His reaction comes in the light of TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has copied TRS government scheme and named it as PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi Yojana  (PMKSY). 

“If there is any good scheme it will be emulated. Haven’t Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR copied BJP government’s schemes,” Reddy queried.

Addressing a press conference, he said: “KTR himself went to Gujarat in the past to examine one of their schemes. Some are being implemented. If any scheme is for the wider good of people it will be taken as an inspiration.”

According to Reddy, the PMKSY scheme will be of much benefit for the people as it covers over 10 crore farmers. 

“The farmers need not have a minimum of one acre. A farmer with poor income is provided with Rs 6,000. It is unlike how Rythu Bandhu has benefited those having farm houses,” he said. 

