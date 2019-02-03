Home States Telangana

BJP to start Lok Sabha poll prep with meetings in Hyderabad, Nizamabad

With view to make the Amit Shah tour programme a great success, the State unit of the party held a preparatory meeting in Nizamabad on Saturday. 

BJP leader Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Undeterred by the debacle in the recent Assembly elections, the BJP is all set to launch their preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana in right earnest, starting with two key meetings in Hyderabad and Nizamabad. 

According to senior leaders, national president Amit Shah will address a meeting of the party’s functionaries of five Lok Sabha constituencies of north Telangana in Nizamabad on February 13.

Ahead of that meeting, the saffron party will hold a meeting of party workers of Hyderabad and Secunderabad LS constituencies in the State capital on February 5, which will be addressed by senior leader and Union Minister Nithin Gadkari.

The meeting, attended by leaders and cadre from Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Adilabad, Medak and Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituencies, was addressed by BJP National General Secretary V Ram Madhav and State unit president K Laxman.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ram Madhav, said: “In the recent Assembly elections we did not achieved the results we had expected. However, with hard work and dedication we will be able to achieve the desired results in the Lok Sabha elections.”
‘KCR had his doubts’

Referring to TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to have early Assembly polls, he said: “Chandrasekhar Rao had his doubts. He was not confident of retaining power if Assembly and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously.”

Speaking about the vote-on-account budget presented by the Centre on Friday, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the hard work at the Centre and after three years, the government presented a budget that is acceptable to all sections of the society.”

When asked to react to the comments that scheme announced for farmers was a copy of the TRS government’s welfare scheme, Ram Madhav said: “They should appreciate the government for announcing the scheme and Telangana farmers will get a ‘double damaka’.”  
 

