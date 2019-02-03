Home States Telangana

Congress leader Sambula Srikanth beaten up in meeting, V Hanumantha Rao cries foul

Srikanth alleged that the persons who attacked were supporters of Nuthi Srikanth, the chairman of OBC department of Hyderabad City Congress Committee.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:44 AM

Supporters of Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao try to shield him as a fight breaks out during a meeting in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

Supporters of Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao try to shield him as a fight breaks out during a meeting in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao alleged that a few a group of people tried to beat up party leader Sambula Srikanth during a function held on Saturday at Gandhi Bhavan. 

Rao said that a few people, during a ceremony felicitating Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, had raised slogans against him and then tried to beat up Srikanth. 

Meanwhile, Srikanth alleged that the persons who attacked were supporters of Nuthi Srikanth, the chairman of OBC department of Hyderabad City Congress Committee. 

“I was sitting beside Vikramarka when around 30-40 people stepped onto the dais to garland him. Two people suddenly fell on me and I pushed them aside. Srikanth tried to intervene but they beat him up,” Rao said. It is learnt that the party has ordered for Nuthi Srikanth to be sacked from his post.

V Hanumantha Rao Sambula Srikanth

