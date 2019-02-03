Home States Telangana

Disgraced former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay tries to regain ground in TRS

Published: 03rd February 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 11:34 AM

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay, who was embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal a few months, is leaving no stone unturned to get back into the thick of things in ruling TRS. 
Few months ago, students of a private nursing college in the city had accused Sanjay of sexually harassing them and lodged a police complaint. Soon enough, his party distanced itself from him.  
It is interesting to note that Sanjay is the son of D Srinivas, a senior politician who also had a difficult past with TRS. 

As for Sanjay, it seems his imagination points towards pleasing Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, the daughter of TRS chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Recently, Kavitha interacted with Nizamabad residents on Twitter and Sanjay and his followers thronged the meeting. When the MP was awarded for her work in the Parliament by a private organisation, few days ago, Sanjay arranged for large flexi boards to be put up across the city congratulating her. It remains to be seen if these ploys will work for him.     

