Home States Telangana

HC directs Telangana State Information Commission to act on RTI within four weeks

The Court directed the Commission to consider the petitioner’s appeal on its merits and in accordance with law and to dispose of the same within four weeks.

Published: 03rd February 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

RTI, RTI generic image

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure at the Telangana State Information Commission for not acting on the appeal filed by an activist seeking information from the State Medical and Health Department about the private hospitals providing free treatment to the poor, the High Court has said that it was not open to a statutory body, which was entrusted with the quasi-judicial function of entertaining such an appeal, to sleep over the matter indefinitely. 

The Court directed the Commission to consider the petitioner’s appeal on its merits and in accordance with law and to dispose of the same within four weeks.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was passing this order in a petition filed by activist M Sriinivas, complaining against the Telangana State Information Commission and the director of Medical Education Department for not providing information sought by him regarding private hospitals in the State.

On February 13, 2017, he filed an appeal before the Commission seeking information from the director of medical and health as to how many private hospitals were providing free treatment to the poor as per rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Information Commission RTI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp