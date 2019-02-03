HC directs Telangana State Information Commission to act on RTI within four weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure at the Telangana State Information Commission for not acting on the appeal filed by an activist seeking information from the State Medical and Health Department about the private hospitals providing free treatment to the poor, the High Court has said that it was not open to a statutory body, which was entrusted with the quasi-judicial function of entertaining such an appeal, to sleep over the matter indefinitely.

The Court directed the Commission to consider the petitioner’s appeal on its merits and in accordance with law and to dispose of the same within four weeks.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was passing this order in a petition filed by activist M Sriinivas, complaining against the Telangana State Information Commission and the director of Medical Education Department for not providing information sought by him regarding private hospitals in the State.

On February 13, 2017, he filed an appeal before the Commission seeking information from the director of medical and health as to how many private hospitals were providing free treatment to the poor as per rules.