Interim budget should fulfil TRS’ promises: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed Finance Department officials to see that the vote on account budget exercise be done in a way that all assurances given by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are fulfilled.

At a review meeting with the officials at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister directed them to allocate sufficient funds in the budget for the construction of irrigation projects.

He made several suggestions to officials, while explaining the promises made by TRS in the election manifesto. Rao said that the government had decided to implement all the assurances given in the manifesto.

The Chief Minister added that the construction of irrigation projects was going on at a rapid pace. The government has also decided to disburse hiked Asara pensions and Rythu Bandhu schemes from 2019-20 financial year.

Rao also explained to the officials other priorities of the government to be included in the Budget. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, and Advisor (Finance) GR Reddy were present at the meeting.

It may be noted that the State has decided to go ahead with an interim budget as the Centre has done so too. Once, a new government is in place at the Centre and presents a full budget, the State too will present one for FY19.