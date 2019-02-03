‘Spot settlement’ the common practice for safety violations at smaller sites in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of the incidents occurring at small or individual construction sites go unnoticed, as in most cases, the owner tries for a spot settlement and stops him from going to the police. But it is the duty of officials from the Department of Labour to inspect every site and ensure that the owner is also registered with the department for the construction.

Any construction activity, small or big, should be registered with the department prior to beginning the work and it will be inspected by the officials. An inspection for safety measures will be held at the site and also collect CESS from the owner, which is 1 per cent of the total value of the work. The same will be remitted to the workers’ welfare fund. After the commencement of the works also, inspections should be carried out on regular intervals. Even if the owner does not register, officials can visit the site and make his register.

If he does not comply, a fine of Rs 2,000 can be imposed. For not complying to safety measures also, the owner or the builder can be fined. But by and large, this procedure is followed only with sites of huge construction activity, as they are more visible.

Small sites, carrying out works with around 10 workers, usually do not comply to these norms. Officials hardly conduct inspections at such sites. Such sites will not have any safety measures and nobody will monitor their work, increasing the risk. Sometimes the workers are in inebriated condition also. Regular inspections can help the workers and the owners as well, but lack of monitoring on ground staff is affecting this chances.

If any untoward incident occurs, usually the owner settles the issue with the victim’s family. But if it comes to the notice of the department, it may order to pay compensation again, irrespective of the settlement which is already done.