Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to inspect Yadagirigutta temple renovation

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit the famous Yadagirigutta temple, the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha, on Sunday and inspect ongoing temple renovation works. Rao is visiting the temple after a gap of 14 months. His last visit was on November 24, 2017. The Chief Minister’s tour to Yadadri assumed significance in the wake of an abnormal delay in the execution of works.

The main temple was closed on April 21, 2016 and was scheduled to be reopened during Dasara 2017. The works are more than one year behind the schedule. According to sources, several major works are still pending and it will take another year to complete all the works to allow devotees into the main temple. Currently, the devotees are allowed into the makeshift “Balalayam” only.

During his visit, Rao will hold a review with the officials on the progress of works. Around 150 traders, whose shops will be removed due to road widening, are also trying to meet Rao to express their consternation.

According to sources, around 90 per cent of the temple works have been completed. The statues of Alwars have been installed and the Anjaneya temple too has been renovated fully. However, the installation of Ashtabhuja statues is still pending and it will take another one month.

The construction of Presidential suites has just started and 50 per cent of the VIP suites have been constructed.

The construction of cottages, being sponsored by the donors, is yet to commence. The CM is likely to discuss the matter with officials on Sunday.

The major problem in the temple now is that the construction of parking slots and the construction of a bus stop on the hill is yet to commence. The sites for their construction is not yet identified either. The expansion of the hill and the Laddu sale counters is are progressing slowly.

The Chief Minister may discuss with the temple officials on how to conduct rituals during the reopening of the main temple for the devotees. The government may invite several vedic pundits to organise a Yagam during the reopening of the main temple.