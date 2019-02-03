Home States Telangana

Telangana: Two years on, insurance still eludes Dummagudem farmers

According to sources, more than 5,000 insurance bonds are gathering dust in the agriculture office while hundreds of farmers have been making rounds of the office on a daily basis.

Published: 03rd February 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It is two years since the officials collected all the details and the necessary documents in order to issue insurance bonds for farmers. But more than 5,000 farmers in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district are yet to receive life insurance coverage papers.

State government had announced `5 lakh insurance coverage for all farmers in the State.  Though most of the bonds have been distributed in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, due to the negligence of the officials the bonds have not been distributed among the farmers in Dummagudem mandal till date.

According to sources, more than 5,000 insurance bonds are gathering dust in the agriculture office while hundreds of farmers have been making rounds of the office on a daily basis. However, due to the absence of officials and their ‘we don’t know anything’ attitude the farmers are forced to return empty handed.
B Laxminarayana Reddy, a farmer from Narasapuram village in Dummagudem mandal, said: “After two years the officials are yet to distribute bonds to us. When we contact them, they are either indifferent or very rude to us.”

Echoing his views, S Krishnarjuna Rao, a farmer of Seetaramapuram village, said:  “We are a worried lot. If anything happen to us, the insurance company would ask bonds. But so far we did not get bonds from the Agriculture Department.”

Meanwhile, G Kanthamma, a woman farmer of Laxminagar village, said: “The Agriculture Department officials are not even confirming whether our bonds are with them or not.”
When contacted Agriculture Department’s Joint Director K Abhimanyudu said: “Due to staff shortage we are unable to distribute insurance bonds. Some bonds are yet to be received from the higher level.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dummagudem mandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp