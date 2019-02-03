Telangana: Two years on, insurance still eludes Dummagudem farmers

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It is two years since the officials collected all the details and the necessary documents in order to issue insurance bonds for farmers. But more than 5,000 farmers in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district are yet to receive life insurance coverage papers.

State government had announced `5 lakh insurance coverage for all farmers in the State. Though most of the bonds have been distributed in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, due to the negligence of the officials the bonds have not been distributed among the farmers in Dummagudem mandal till date.

According to sources, more than 5,000 insurance bonds are gathering dust in the agriculture office while hundreds of farmers have been making rounds of the office on a daily basis. However, due to the absence of officials and their ‘we don’t know anything’ attitude the farmers are forced to return empty handed.

B Laxminarayana Reddy, a farmer from Narasapuram village in Dummagudem mandal, said: “After two years the officials are yet to distribute bonds to us. When we contact them, they are either indifferent or very rude to us.”

Echoing his views, S Krishnarjuna Rao, a farmer of Seetaramapuram village, said: “We are a worried lot. If anything happen to us, the insurance company would ask bonds. But so far we did not get bonds from the Agriculture Department.”

Meanwhile, G Kanthamma, a woman farmer of Laxminagar village, said: “The Agriculture Department officials are not even confirming whether our bonds are with them or not.”

When contacted Agriculture Department’s Joint Director K Abhimanyudu said: “Due to staff shortage we are unable to distribute insurance bonds. Some bonds are yet to be received from the higher level.”