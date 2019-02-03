Home States Telangana

Unaware of benefits, are many of Telangana’s labourers losing out?

Most workers in the construction sector are unable to avail the benefits the State offers, merely due to their lack of awareness regarding the system.

Published: 03rd February 2019

By Pinto Deepak
HYDERABAD: Pay a mere Rs 110 as a one-time fee for five years, and any registered labourer at Telangana’s construction sites is eligible for death, accident, marriage and maternity benefits from the Department of Labour. But then again, what use are these benefits if most of the beneficiaries are unaware of their existence?

Most workers in the construction sector are unable to avail the benefits the State offers, merely due to their lack of awareness regarding the system. Labourers who work at huge construction sites are usually registered, as the projects are taken up by established firms who pay the registration fee on behalf of their workers. Meanwhile, labourers hired at small sites or individual buildings are at the risk of losing their potential benefits as they are not registered.

According to officials of Telangana Department of Labour, any worker who registers himself is eligible for a number of welfare schemes. Registered workers, even if they are not involved in construction works directly and are instead employed in associated trades like painting, plumbing, electricians, false ceiling, or even driving vehicles associated with the construction firm, are eligible for these benefits. Once registered, they will be covered for five years and the membership can be renewed with a nominal fees. 

K Ravinder Reddy, Secretary (In-charge) for the TS Building & other Construction Workers Welfare Board says that the benefits will cover for not just on-site incidents, but incidents outside the site as well. “Even if they are not registered with the board, a financial aid of `50,000 is paid on humanitarian grounds, in case of death at the site,” he says. Joint Commissioner Labour E Gangadhar said that they conduct drives on regular intervals to get workers registered. “But with the work force floating regularly, there are chances that some of them are missed out. We insist that our teams visit each site or labour addas and get them registered,” he said.

