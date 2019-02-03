Telangana sarpanch shows the way, spends from own pocket to fix potholes

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The newly-elected sarpanch in this remote village of Khammam is already winning accolades. Turning her words into action, emerging as a true leader, she is a role model for politicos holding high offices.

Troubled over the pothole-riddled roads and official apathy towards the same in the past, Karlapudi Subhadra has decided not to wait for anyone to repair the damaged road when she became the sarpanch of Maddulapalli village in Khammam rural mandal. Along with her husband Venkateswarlu, she filled the potholes herself on the national highway. The small village on the Khammam-Hyderabad national highway stretch was earlier adopted by former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao.

Subhadra, who was backed by the CPM, won the gram panchayat polls for the first time with a margin of 8 votes against TRS party-backed G Nagamani.

Carrying cement and metal chips, Subhadra not only spent from her pocket to repair the damaged roads but also worked on the ground along with her husband.

Without waiting for funds from the gram panchayat, she let everyone know where her priorities lay. The villagers had appealed to authorities about the damaged roads several times in the past but in vein.

Earlier, Subhadra and Venkateswara Rao used to provide first aid to accident victims near their house. But the recent death of local youth SK Moulana in an accident because of a potholes has left them shaken.

Speaking to Express Subhadra said, “Being a mother, I am unable to wait for others to offer help and I asked my husband that we will fill potholes on our own.”

‘’We are poor but will always be in the forefront for people’s welfare. My wife is a kind woman and empathises with those who face problems,” Venkateswarlu said. Explaining her priorities, Subhadra said there are 30 houses constructed in 1980 under Indiramma housing scheme and those houses are on the verge of collapse. She said she would take up the issue with the government and see that new houses are built.