Animals wreak havoc on farms in Adilabad dist

ADILABAD: Farming is no less than a life-and-death game for many in the villages of erstwhile Adilabad. It was just on January 13 this year that Meshram Nagesh, a farmer from Chintakara village in Indervelli, was attacked by a wild boar while working in his fields. Critically injured, he was taken to Adilabad’s RIMS government hospital, from where he was later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. As is commonly known, this is not a one-off incident. Damaging more crops than they actually eat, wild animals including wild boars, marauding monkeys and deers descend into rampages, attacking standing crops and giving the farmers sleepless nights. Fences erected by farmers to prevent these attacks sometimes end up electrocuting them.

According to a forest officer, when a sharp increase was witnessed in the cases of crops damaged by wild animals in 2016-17, the State vigilance team had come to inspect the area.

As per the norm, farmers who lose their crops need to inform the forest officials within 48 hrs of the loss. Following this, the agriculture, revenue and forest officials jointly conduct an enquiry before submitting the report. On the basis of this report, the forest department would release the compensation.