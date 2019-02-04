If case is based solely on circumstantial evidence it needs to be foolproof

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Conviction in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 can be based solely on circumstantial evidence. However, it should be tested on the touchstone of law relating to circumstantial evidence. Circumstances from which conclusion of guilt is drawn should be fully proved and such circumstances must be conclusive in nature. They should be complete and there should be no gap left in chain of circumstances. Further, proven circumstances must be consistent only with hypothesis of guilt of the accused and totally inconsistent with his innocence.

In one such a case before the High Court, the state government filed an appeal challenging the order of a trial court which held that the accused was found not guilty of the offences punishable under various IPC sections and Section 6 (sexual assault) of POCSO Act, and acquitted him from all charges. The government urged the court to convict the accused.

The case of the prosecution was that a woman lodged a complaint with the police stating that her daughter was missing. During investigation, the police found the girl’s dead body floating in a water sump. After conducting post-mortem examination and recording the statements of witnesses, the police apprehended the accused Akram (name changed) and on his confessional statement, seized the shirt and pant worn by him at the time of the crime. The doctor opined that the cause of girl’s death was due to ligature strangulation. The investigation further revealed that the accused who had consumed alcohol on the day of the incident, saw the victim girl proceeding alone on the road. The trial court framed charges against the accused under the above sections, but the latter pleaded not guilty.

On appreciation of evidence, the trial court held the guilt was not established and accordingly acquitted the accused. Further, the trial court held that the prosecution failed to establish the case against the accused for the alleged offences. Aggrieved with the same, the government moved an appeal before the high court.

The public prosecutor argued that the trial court had drawn adverse inferences without cross-examining the evidence.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record and various court judgments, a division bench of high court said that the present case is based on the circumstantial evidence and there is no direct evidence connecting the accused to the crime. Though the prosecution relied on the CCTV footage and expert evidence and also on the confession statement of the accused, none of the suspicious circumstances were cogently established.

The bench said that the trial court opined that though the prosecution has successfully established the death of the deceased, it had failed to connect the accused by giving cogent and convincing evidence in respect of the last-seen theory and also the motive of the accused. The bench said that there is suspicion in the evidence of the prosecution that the accused took the victim forcibly and it does not support the prosecution version. The bench confirmed the trial court judgment and dismissed the appeal.