Home States Telangana

KCR, Naidu think they can pocket minority votes by criticising Modi: Bandaru

Dattatreya pointed out the several Central government schemes are not being implemented in the State and for that the State should be held responsible.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad MP and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday slammed TRS government for its ‘corrupt governance’.Dattatreya’s statement comes in the wake of TRS leaders finding fault with the BJP for copying its Rythu Bandhu scheme in announcing sops for farmers in the Union Budget presented on Friday.

“Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the TRS government has failed to provide a transparent governance,” Dattatreya said while addressing a press conference here.

Dattatreya pointed out the several Central government schemes are not being implemented in the State and for that the State should be held responsible.

“Around 16 crore people have benefited from Mudra scheme. PM Fasal Bhima Yojna and PM Ayushman Yojna is widely used across the country but it is not being implemented by TRS government,” he said.  
Dattatreya also claimed that Prime Minister Modi and his government is being criticised by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu with ulterior motives.

The chief ministers of two Telugu states are criticising PM Narendra Modi because they want to garner minority votes, Dattatreya said.“Day by day Narendra Modi’s governance is gaining relevance. And this reason Chandrababu Naidu is on a criticism spree,” the BJP leader said. “Same is the case with Chandrasekhar Rao.”

“They are thinking if they criticise Modi, they can easily pocket minority votes. No one is close to the stature of Modi that it can be tarnished by the two CMs,” Dattatreya said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp