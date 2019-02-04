Home States Telangana

Not just Secunderabad, BJP eyeing more seats in Lok Sabha elections

Bandaru Dattatreya (File | PTI)

Bandaru Dattatreya (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will BJP, which lost four of the five seats in the recent Assembly elections in the State, be able to retain its lone Lok Sabha seat — Secunderabad constituency — in the upcoming Parliamentary polls? If the efforts reportedly being put in by the State unit of the party are any indication, the saffron outfit is eyeing big on the treasured seat. And as part of their efforts to ensure victory for the party, it is learnt that senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya, who represents Secunderabad in Lok Sabha, is likely to opt out of contesting from the seat. According to party insiders, the former Union labour minister may make way for another senior leader G Kishan Reddy while it is also learnt that BJP’s State president K Laxman too is keen contest from the constituency.

The reason that is being cited is a mutual agreement during 2014 polls when Dattatreya was told that it would be the last time that he will contest from Secunderabad. “Back then, the party leadership informed him that it will be his last time and on that condition, he was given the party ticket,” said a senior leader privy to the discussions.

Speculations grew soon after Kishan Reddy lost his Assembly seat by a narrow margin. Kishan Reddy has been in the national politics for long and right from his days as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president he has been working closely with the national leaders.  

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Dattatreya will be given honorary posts in government corporations if BJP comes back to power. The saffron party besides pinning hopes on Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat is also eyeing Malkajgiri seat, which is likely to be contested by BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao.

The party is also hoping to make it big in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad where it enjoys a good voter base. Unlike the previous elections when the BJP contested in only eight seats, this time it is looking to go solo and contest in all 17 seats. The party, in the run-up to the parliamentary elections, has already started conducting booth level meetings. Senior BJP leaders have been given the individual responsibility of planning and conducting poll related programmes in each of the 17 constituencies.

“These leaders will be instrumental in conducting and coordination at least seven to eight outreach events that will include cycle and auto rallies. Meetings with intellectuals and party workers will be integral to it,” said N Ramchander Rao, after a core committee and office bearers meeting on Sunday.

Limbavali named TS in-charge

Karnataka BJP leader Aravind Limbavali has been appointed as the party’s in-charge in Telangana
During the recent Assembly polls, Union Minister for Health JP Nadda was the State in-charge
BJP to contest in all 17 seats
Last time, the party contested in 8 seats

