Owaisi’s LEARN to educate youth on democracy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to facilitate the participation of young men and women in Parliamentary democracy, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has launched the LEARN Project.

The Project is also an attempt to set the agenda for 2019 general elections as statistics suggest that 50 per cent of India’s population is below the age of 25 years and 65 per cent is below 35. Under the LEARN Project, several special activities have been planned which will help youth to interact directly with AIMIM chief.

The activities include youth ‘baithaks’ (gatherings), youth parliaments, townhall events and heritage walks. “Our youth need to know how to use constitutional tools in order to strengthen Indian democracy & MPs need to know what young people expect from them. LEARN Project is my effort to (provide) platform your aspirations & visions,” Owaisi tweeted a few days ago.

The project is a platform for youth to learn about Right to Equality, Right to Constitutional Remedies and Right against Exploitation to strengthen India’s social and political democracy. Any youngster who is a resident of Hyderabad can participate by registering on www.learnproject.in