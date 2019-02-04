Home States Telangana

There’ll be Congress-led government at Centre soon: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra’s former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the country would soon have a Congress-led government at the Centre.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 11:50 AM

Former chief minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan speaks to mediapersons in Mahbubnagar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Maharashtra’s former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the country would soon have a Congress-led government at the Centre.Speaking to media after a tour of Mahbubnagar district, Ashok Chavan alleged that the ruling BJP had forgotten all promises made to the people five years ago.“The farmers, unemployed youth and all the common people of the country against the Modi government,” he claimed.

Mocked the Central government for announcing some sops with an aim to win votes in the upcoming polls, he said that “people would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections”.

