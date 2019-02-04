Vemulaghat oustees stage vanta varpu

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Oustee farmers of the Mallanna Sagar project from Errvalli village is determined to continue their protest until they are given the same compensation as that sanctioned to Vemulaghat farmers.

Owing to the failure of their recent discussion with district collector Krishna Bhasker, the protesting oustees on Sunday gathered at the project site and set up a tent. They organised a ‘vanta varpu’ — cooking and serving protest — at the worksite and remained there for the entire day.

As the project works were stalled the entire day due to the protest, Kukunoorpally sub-inspector Parameshwar along with other personnel reached the spot and directed the farmers to remove their tent and put an end to their protest.The peaceful agitation, which went on till 7 pm, was headed by former village vice-sarpanch Shivakumar. “We will not remove the tent until we are paid `11.50 lakh per acre as compensation,” he said.

Discussions with oustees

Meanwhile, as per the directions of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the district adminstration has taken initiatives to pacify the protesting oustees. About 90 per cent of land acquisition for the project was undertaken by the then district collector P Venkatram Reddy.

Shortly after the end of 1000-day protest of Vemulaghat farmers, several farmers from Thoguta, Etigadda Kishtapur, Singaram and other villages began stalling the works due to ‘unequal compensation’.

On Sunday, Sircilla collector P Venkatram Reddy, Sidipet collector Krishna Bhasker, the then RDO Muthyam Reddy and other senior officials held a discussion with the protesting farmers.

Officials assured that double bedroom houses would be constructed for the oustees of these villages. They also said that the houses would be handed over to them within 45 days after the construction.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Venkatram Reddy said that the Vemulaghat farmers were provided the current compensation because the value of their lands have gone up in three years time. He added that the discussions were fruitful.