Wait continues for museum

The project has been held up amid repeated transfers of GWMC commissioner.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: The digital museum at Pothana Vignana Peetham in Warangal remains a non-starter. Though the project was announced in September 2017, Greater Warangal Municipal Coporation officials, who have been entrusted with executing the project, have failed to get anything started.  The project has been held up amid repeated transfers of GWMC commissioner.

To get to the bottom of the issue, Peetham staff recently met with current Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and were been able to get a new order sanctioning funds for the museum. But by that time, Commissioner VP Gautam was transferred out of the GWMC. Now the Peetham wants Patil to speak to the new Commissioner Ravi Kiran to clear up all previous confusion.

