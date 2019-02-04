Home States Telangana

Woman delivers baby on moving train, TTE comes to rescue

Sanath rushed to the coach, analysed the situation and immediately urged the Commercial Controller to get medical help.

Published: 04th February 2019

Sapna Devi who delivered her baby in a train en route to Yesvantpur | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman delivered a baby on a moving train on Sunday. Sapna Devi, along with her two kids aged 4 and 2 years, was on their way to Bhagalpur from Yesvantpur, travelling in the AC coach of 12253 Anga Express with no other adults accompanying her.

While the train was on the move and passing Tuni Railway Station, the co-passengers in B-2 coach realised that Sapna Devi was suffering from labour pains and immediately informed TTE K Sanath who was manning the AC coaches of 12253 Anga Express.

Sanath rushed to the coach, analysed the situation and immediately urged the Commercial Controller to get medical help. But the train had already passed Tuni Railway Station and the next best possibility of getting medical help would have been at Visakhapatnam.

Knowing that reaching Visakhapatnam would be too late, Sanath requested the Commercial Controller of Vijayawada to halt the train at the next immediate station and arrange for an ambulance. However, as the ambulance service could only be arranged at Elamanchili, he requested the Control to halt the train there on platform 1.

Moments before the train reached the station, Sapna Devi delivered a baby boy on the moving train. On reaching the station, medical staff (108 Service) separated the baby from the mother and further shifted them to a PHC.

Anga Express

