Despite payment default, NTPC won't limit power supply to Telangana, Karnataka, AP

According to three separate notices to the states'distribution companies, as much as Rs 4,138.39 crore is due for over 60 days.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI/ HYDERABAD: Power producer NTPC has agreed not to regulate electricity supply to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over pending dues after an assurance by distribution companies to clear the arrears soon, sources said. The state-run entity on January 30 had issued notices to various discoms in the three states for not clearing bills of more than Rs 4,200 crore pending for over 60 days.

Notices were issued that power supply would be regulated from February 6 until the dues for over 60 days are cleared. The dues from the three parties were Rs 5,838.04 crore and the amount overdue by 60 days was Rs 4,228.39 crore.

However, the issue has been resolved after getting a satisfactory reply from discoms, the sources told PTI.

Chairman and managing director of Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited K Vijayanand said they were in the process of raising some funds through bonds and once that is done pending bills would be cleared.

Chairman and managing director of TS-Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao said they informed the NTPC that they would clear dues in two or three installments to which the PSU agreed and the notice was withdrawn.

According to the notices issued by NTPC, the discoms in Telangana owe Rs 2152.92 crore of which Rs 1,356.06 crore was overdue by 60 days. Andhra Pradesh power utilities have to pay Rs 2971.83 crore out of which Rs 2219.84 crore was due beyond 60 days while the Hubli Electricity Supply Company in Karnataka would have to pay Rs 713.29 crore of which Rs 562.49 crore exceeded 60 days.

According to the terms of the power purchase agreement (PPA) and bulk power supply agreement (BPSA) and other such pacts signed between Andhra Pradesh and the NTPC for various NTPC stations, payments for the energy bill are to be made within two months from the date of issue of the bill.

In the event of default, the NTPC has the right to discontinue or regulate the power from its station. The proposed regulation would be implemented with effect from February 6, the NTPC had said in its notice to AP Transco.

