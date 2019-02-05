Home States Telangana

HC reserves order on petitions against panchayats’ merger into municipalities

After hearing both sides, the bench reserved its orders on the issue.

Published: 05th February 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its orders in batch petitions filed challenging merger of various gram panchayats into municipalities in various districts of the State.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with petitions filed challenging Section 3(a) of the Telangana Municipal Act in merging gram panchayats into municipalities in the districts of Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and so on. 

Senior counsels Vedula Venkataramana and Sarasani Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the State government was acting as per its whims and fancies in merging gram panchayats into municipalities which was nothing but depriving the rights of the poor villagers. 

After hearing both sides, the bench reserved its orders on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Rajasheker Reddy panchayats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp