Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha invited for seminar of Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kerala State Legislative Assembly has invited Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha to participate in the seminar of universities’ students to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on February 23. The Kerala Assembly’s three-day diamond jubilee celebrations will commence on February 23, which will be inaugurated by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan invited Kavitha to participate in the students’ meeting on the inaugural day and to speak on ‘Castes and Its Discontents’ in the seminar to be conducted in the Kerala Assembly complex.