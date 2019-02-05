Home States Telangana

‘Shipping Sarma’ behind revival of Singareni: Governor ESL Narasimhan

Governor said that if Singareni Collieries is earning accolades now, that was because of the efforts of Sarma.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Governor ESL Narasimhan releases the book on retired IAS officer APVN Sarma, ‘Naruni Sevalo Narayanudu’, in Raj Bhavan on Monday.| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Retired IAS officer APVN Sarma was behind the revival of the Singareni  Collieries which was a “sick industry” before he headed the institution, said Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony organised to release the autobiography of 1974 batch retired IAS officer Sarma — Naruni Sevalo Narayanudu, written by Dr R. Ananta Padmanabha Rao, the Governor said that the former bureaucrat was known as “Shipping Sarma” in Delhi when the former was the Additional Secretary in the Shipping Ministry.

Governor said that if Singareni Collieries is earning accolades now, that was because of the efforts of Sarma. He said that Sarma, who was made the Chairman and MD of Singareni  Collieries, implemented several reforms for the welfare of workers. He also threw light on Sarma’s role as the Collector in three districts. Narasimhan said that Sarma engaged in rehabilitation works during floods and set up Public Health Centres in all mandals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan IAS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp