State agrees to share cost of laying rail line between Bibinagar, Jaggaiahpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has in principle agreed to bear its share of the cost for conducting the survey and also for the construction of a 115-km long railway line from Bibinagar in Telangana to Jaggaiahpet in Andhra Pradesh. TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary SK Joshi at Secretariat on Monday requesting the State government’s consent for the laying of the railway line.

Lingaiah Yadav raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and also took up the matter with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Railway Ministry wanted the MP to get a letter from the State indicating that it would bear its share of the cost.