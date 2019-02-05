Home States Telangana

Vijayashanti blasts KCR for keeping mum while Mamata takes on BJP

Expressing doubts over the way TRS captured power in the State, Vijayashanti said that people had doubts that money was spent to buy votes, EVMs were tampered with.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC Campaign Committee chairperson Vijayashanthi speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained silent though West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been fighting with the BJP, TPCC Campaign Committee chairperson Vijayashanti said that there is a covert understanding between TRS and the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, three days after her name was approved as chairperson of the party’s Campaign Committee,  Vijayashanti said that KCR, who met Mamata Banerjee and spoke to her as part of discussions on proposed Federal Front, did not utter a word when Mamata was fighting the BJP over Saradha Chit Funds investigation. 

Criticizing KCR for not expanding the Cabinet, she said: “they wondered if there was any government in the State”. She said that KCR did not fulfill the promises he made in 2014 elections, including the assurance to make a Dalit Chief Minister and double bedroom houses for poor. 

She said that the details of her party’s poll campaigning programmes for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including the place from which it will be launched, will be announced in coming days. Expressing confidence that Congress will score victory in the Lok Sabha elections, she said that they are ready to put a tough fight in the elections. 

Expressing doubts over the way TRS captured power in the State, Vijayashanti said that people had doubts that money was spent to buy votes, EVMs were tampered with. She questioned why Election Commission was reluctant to shift from EVMs to ballot papers when all parties are demanding it. TPCC Campaign Committee co-chairperson DK Aruna and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao too made the similar comments, criticising Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rahul calls for a meeting
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party MLAs and other leaders from the party, will attend a meeting with AICC President Rahul Gandhi, to be held at Delhi on Tuesday. The LS polls will be the main agenda of the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Mamata Banerjee TPCC Vijayashanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp