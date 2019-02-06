ACP transferred for links with Rakesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the night of the murder, the key accused K Rakesh Reddy waited outside the Nallakunta police for over 40 minutes. Rakesh had with him in his car, the body of NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram and was waiting for Nallakunta Inspector S Srinivasulu to help him dispose of the body. Rakesh who was arrested by Andhra police Tuesday confessed that the inspector and Ibrahimpatnam ACP S Mallareddy had advised him to drive on with Jayaram’s body in the car and set up a scene of car accident.

“After the murder, Rakesh took the help of the watchman Srinivas to place Jayaram’s body in the car. Rakesh then drove to Nallakunta police station alone to meet Srinivasulu. He called him multiple times to confirm if he was in the police station and whether he, Rakesh, could drop in, but to no avail,” officials investigating the case, said.

ACP S Mallareddy

AP police also found that Rakesh had close relations with many other police officials in Hyderabad and also in AP. However, it remains to be clarified if he contacted any of them before or after the murder. Meanwhile, ACP Ibrahimpatnam S Mallareddy was transferred from his post for his alleged links with Rakesh Reddy. Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, issued orders for the same on Tuesday. Earlier another inspector was transferred on similar charges.

‘Officers liable for destroying evidence’

According to legal experts, as ACP Mallareddy and Insp Srinivasulu had suggested Rakesh on how to dispose the body, they are equally liable on charges of screening and/or destroying evidence and will be co-accused even if not charged with murder.

Jayaram owed `6 crore to accused Rakesh

Jayaram borrowed `2.25 crore from the accused and another `1.14 crore after some time, claimed by Rakesh Reddy during the inquiry and he kept pressure on Jayaram to refund `6 crore that included interest, the SP said.