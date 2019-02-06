Andhra police arrest main accused in NRI murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A real estate dealer from Hyderabad Rakesh Reddy was named main accused in the sensational murder of NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram by the Krishna district police Tuesday. Srinivas, the watchman of the apartment in Hyderabad where the victim’s niece Shikha Chowdary lives, was also arrested for assisting Rakesh Reddy in shifting the body of the NRI businessman. Producing Rakesh Reddy and Srinivas before the media at Nandigama police station, SP Sarvashreshtha Tripathi said that Shikha Chowdary had no role in the crime.

Disclosing the details of the gruesome murder, Tripathi said that at around 11:30 pm on February 1 police received information about a person lying dead under suspicious circumstances in a car off the NH near Itavaram village. Locals alerted a highway patrol team and 108 ambulance service. The police team, which immediately reached the spot, found Jayaram dead in the car and informed his family. After a complaint was lodged by the family members, the police swung into action.

During interrogation, Rakesh Reddy said he had given a loan to Jayaram when lockout was declared by a company owned by the latter at Quthbullapur near Hyderabad. The deceased had agreed to hand over his properties to Rakesh if he failed to refund the money.

When Rakesh came to know that Jayaram’s house was mortgaged to a bank he saw the urgent need to recover the money he lent. Meanwhile, in January 2018, Jayaram called up Rakesh Reddy from the US to settle a workers’ dispute at his company with the support of its director Shikha Chowdary.

Rakesh Reddy continued to pressure Jayaram to refund an amount of `6 crore that included principal and interest, said the SP.

But, the deceased stopped answering calls from Rakesh Reddy and even blocked his number. After all his efforts failed to reach Jayaram, the accused used a bait. He got a woman to call Jayaram and invite him to meet her at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.The plan worked and finally Rakesh could catch hold of Jayaram on January 30. By January 31, the accused grew impatient after Jayaram failed to secure the amount and repeatedly thrashed the latter. The blows proved fatal for Jayaram, according to the SP.