Ayurveda, homeopathy firms pulled up for misleading ads

If the jurisdiction comes under Telangana, we will take action directly.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Seven city-based homeopathy clinics and companies were pulled up by the Advertisement Standard Council of India (ASCI) and the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Unani (AYUSH) for misleading advertisements.

The companies against which complaints were registered are Dr Care Homeopathy in Jubilee Hills, Dr Madhu Varanasi Super Speciality Homeopathy Clinic in Kutkatpally, SB Ayurvedic Speciality Clinic in Ameerpet, Star Ayurveda in Secunderabad, Vardhan Ayurveda Hospital in Basheerbagh and chains such as Homeocare International Pvt Ltd and Positive Homeopathy, Minister of State of the Ministry of AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik said in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. 

Dr Madhu Varanasi of Dr Madhu Varanasi Super Speciality Homeopathy clinic, while speaking to Express, said he was served a notice because he had published an advertisement which said “homeopathy can treat cancer”. Following the notice, Varanasi retracted his claims. 

State Ayush Department drug inspector V Bala Krishna said, “As per the Rule 170 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, if there is any wrong advertisement in print or television, we have to take action.

If the jurisdiction comes under Telangana, we will take action directly. We will issue a notice saying rules are being violated. If the advertisements are not dropped, we will suspend the pharmacy.” 

