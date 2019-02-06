Gadkari credits funding by Centre for TS development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday claimed that if development is taking place in Telangana, it was because of generous allocation of funds by the NDA government at the Centre. “If you see development works carried out in Telangana in the last four-and-a-half years, it is more than what any other government at the Centre had carried out in the last 50 years,” he said to a thunderous applause from BJP party workers of Secunderabad and Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituencies during a meeting here on Tuesday.

Claiming credit for the ongoing Polavaram project and Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Gadkari held that he intervened for securing clearances for the flagship projects. “Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had come to me for help as KLIS was not issued necessary clearances. The ministry concerned said that Telangana government lagged behind in several aspects. But because I understand the advantage of the project, I asked the officials to give clearance in eight days,” he said. “Whenever T Harish Rao (former irrigation minister) had come for permissions, I had helped him and he never returned disappointed,” Gadkari claimed.

‘My house is BJP’s house’

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has asked its party workers to show their loyalty by displaying the words ‘my house is BJP’s house’ at their residences. BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, while addressing the party workers of Yadadri district on Tuesday, said: “All BJP workers will identify their homes with BJP ideology by writing ‘naa illu BJP illu’.” Muralidhar Rao also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address one crore party workers through a video conference.