Gajanan Mallya assumes charge as new GM of South Central Railway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gajanan Mallya was appointed as the new General Manager of the South Central Railway on Monday. Mallya who was the director of the Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur belonged to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) and made his entry into the cadre through 1979 Special Class Railway Apprentice batch.

Earlier while serving as the Senior Deputy General Manager in SCR he had brought a sea of changes in the working of the Vigilance Department by implementing various improved systems that ensure prompt investigation of complaints.

His leadership as the Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi Division gave him the most acclaim, as the division obtained five performance efficiency shields in various spheres including safety, mechanical and civil engineering.

As IRIMEE Director, he was instrumental in introducing web-based learning process, upgraded the mandatory courses module and introduced new professional courses to meet the changing needs of the Railways. He also served as a Senior Professor at IRIMEE, Senior Div Mechanical Engineer and Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer at Southern Railway and Production Engineer at ICF. Mallya with his illustrious career is also the recipient of several accolades.