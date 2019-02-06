Home States Telangana

Gajanan Mallya assumes charge as new GM of South Central Railway

 Gajanan Mallya was appointed as the new General Manager of the South Central Railway on Monday.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Gajanan Mallya was appointed as the new General Manager of the South Central Railway on Monday. Mallya who was the director of the Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur belonged to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) and made his entry into the cadre through 1979 Special Class Railway Apprentice batch.  

Gajanan Mallya  

Earlier while serving as the Senior Deputy General Manager in SCR he had brought a sea of changes in the working of the Vigilance Department by implementing various improved systems that ensure prompt investigation of complaints. 

His leadership as the Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi Division gave him the most acclaim, as the division obtained five performance efficiency shields in various spheres including safety, mechanical and civil engineering. 

As IRIMEE Director, he was instrumental in introducing web-based learning process, upgraded the mandatory courses module and introduced new professional courses to meet the changing needs of the Railways. He also served as a Senior Professor at IRIMEE, Senior Div Mechanical Engineer and Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer at Southern Railway and Production Engineer at ICF. Mallya with his illustrious career is also the recipient of several accolades. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp