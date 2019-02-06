Home States Telangana

Govt provides info to HC on village courts  

On Tuesday, the bench recorded the submission of the special counsel on the issue.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government on Tuesday told the High Court that it has issued orders for establishment of 55 Gram Nyayalayas (village courts) in various districts of the State and that the Finance Department would issue separate orders regarding sanction of staff and other expenditure for the purpose.

Special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar made this submission and placed a relevant GO copy before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, dealing with a PIL filed by M Narender Goud, resident of the city, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take steps for establishment of village courts at grassroots level as per Section 3(1) of Gram Nyayalaya Act, 2008. On earlier occasion, the bench questioned the government as to why it was showing laxity on establishing gram nyayalayas in the State. 

On Tuesday, the bench recorded the submission of the special counsel on the issue. While closing the PIL case, the bench, in its order, said that it expects the Finance Department would issue further order at the earliest regarding sanction of staff and other expenditure for functioning of 55 village courts in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp