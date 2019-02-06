Govt provides info to HC on village courts  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday told the High Court that it has issued orders for establishment of 55 Gram Nyayalayas (village courts) in various districts of the State and that the Finance Department would issue separate orders regarding sanction of staff and other expenditure for the purpose.

Special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar made this submission and placed a relevant GO copy before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, dealing with a PIL filed by M Narender Goud, resident of the city, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take steps for establishment of village courts at grassroots level as per Section 3(1) of Gram Nyayalaya Act, 2008. On earlier occasion, the bench questioned the government as to why it was showing laxity on establishing gram nyayalayas in the State.

On Tuesday, the bench recorded the submission of the special counsel on the issue. While closing the PIL case, the bench, in its order, said that it expects the Finance Department would issue further order at the earliest regarding sanction of staff and other expenditure for functioning of 55 village courts in the State.