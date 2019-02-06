KCR for optimum use of funds for Haritha Haaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials to make optimum utilisation of the funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for Telangana Ku Haritha Haaram programme and also for constructing Vykunta Dhamam (crematoriums) in the villages. At a review on the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials that all the 12,751 villages in the State should have nurseries for the Haritha Haaram programme.

“Every paisa of MGNREGA shall be spent by gram panchayats meticulously and top priority shall be given to Haritha Haaram. Forest Department will only provide the technical assistance and with this the nurseries are to be established. Panchayats should take the responsibility of planting the saplings and protecting them,” Rao said.

“In every village there shall be a Vykunta Dhamam and the place must be finalised immediately. The place shall be either the government land or a donor land are to be brought with gram panchayat funds. In 11,412 villages which have a population of less than 3,000 at the rate of one for each village and in 1,300 villages where the population is more than 3,000 at the rate of two for village, in all 14,012 crematoriums shall be constructed,” Rao instructed the officials.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has decided to construct BT road in every village. Accordingly, 859 villages which had no BT road connectivity now should be provided with BT roads.