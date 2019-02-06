Home States Telangana

MLAs demand changes in TPCC leadership at meeting with RaGa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reasons that led to Congress party’s failure in the recent Telangana Assembly elections inquired by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi. At a meeting with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders, the party MLAs and other members of the party, held in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, the AICC chief has also discussed about the plans and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, a few MLAs expressed their displeasure with current leadership in TPCC and requested for changes in it. Later addressing the media, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, quoting Rahul Gandhi said, said that a meeting to discuss final plan of action for Lok Sabha elections would be held in two to three days time.

Apart from the TPCC president, AICC in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders would be part of the  meeting. MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was part of the meeting, said: “I stated that there is no proper leadership in TPCC and that it was reason for party’s failure.” 

AIKC sends `17 cheques to PM Modi
Stating that BJP government’s announcement of `6,000 per annum income support is an insult to farmers, All India Kisan Congress members started sending cheques of `17 addressed to PM Narendra Modi in protest. The AIKC vice-chairman M Kodanda Reddy said: “In protest we have began sending cheques of `17 each to Narendra Modi.”

