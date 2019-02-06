Murdered nri’s wife wants niece’s role probed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The investigation into the murder of NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram took an abrupt turn after his widow, Padmasri, approached Jubilee Hills Police on Tuesday alleging a much bigger conspiracy behind the killing. Contending that she had no faith in the AP police, Padmasri sought a fresh probe into the case by the Hyderabad police.

“Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary trespassed into my house and took away some documents immediately upon knowing that Jayaram’s body was found in an abandoned car near Nandigama in Krishna district on January 31,”she told mediapersons.

Padmasri alleged Shikha would influence the Andhra police and get away scot-free as she had not been named in the FIR though Rakesh Reddy was listed prime accused.

The widow demanded that the case be transferred to Telangana as the crime happened there and accused the AP police of not complying with her repeated requests for Jayaram’s call data records and post-mortem report. DCP West Zone AR Srinivas said the police were looking into Padmasri’s complaint.

“I have several unanswered questions pertaining to my husband’s murder. He wasn’t killed for money alone... There is more to it,” Padmasri said, seeking a thorough investigation to ferret out the truth.“When I came to my house, I found it in a mess and the almirah open. When I asked the watchman what had happened, he told me that Shikha went inside the house.

Everybody knows the murder happened in Hyderabad, but why was the body taken outside the limits of Telangana Police?” she said, “The relation between Rakesh Reddy and Shikha and the financial transactions between them should be probed in detail.” “This is a major shock. It has shattered our lives. I lost my husband and my children lost their father. We are orphans now,” she said.

Anatomy of a crime

Jayaram’s body was found in a car in Keesara in AP on January 31. The AP police said they had evidence Rakesh who loaned money to Jayaram strangulated him when he did not pay up the money he owed Rakesh. Shikha Chowdhary, Jayaram’s niece, allegedly helped Rakesh eliminate Jayaram.