‘Performing State’ TS to seek more funds from Finance Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Incentivise the performing Telangana State,” will be the gist of the report of the State government to be presented to the visiting 15th Finance Commission (FFC).The Finance Commission is scheduled to visit the State from February 18 to 20. Till now, the successive Finance Commissions ignored the performing states and gave more funds for the non-performing or backward states. 

“We will request the FFC to reward the performing States like Telangana,” an official of Finance Department told Express after holding a meeting for making arrangements for the FFC’s visit.On the first day of the tour, the Finance Commission will interact with the sarpanches, other representatives from rural local bodies and urban local bodies, representatives from trade and industry and political leaders.

The following day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a host of secretaries from Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Irrigation and others will give presentations to the FFC. On February 20, the FFC would visit some places around Hyderabad. 

To represent reports
In its representation, the State government would explain to the NK Singh-headed FFC that the new State of Telangana had been performing well in several fields and also submit reports on the implementation of  various welfare schemes. 

The government will also explain the State’s financial prudence and the growth rate of the State. The State’s growth in the current financial year is 29.23 per cent and the four years’ average growth rate is 17.17 per cent. Thus, the State will seek more funds based on its performance indicators. 
Meanwhile, Finance principal secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a meeting with secretaries of all the departments on the visit of FFC on Tuesday. 

