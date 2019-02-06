Home States Telangana

Producer of ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ files counter

Published: 06th February 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that there was no factual basis for the petitioner’s demand to delete the song titled “Daga, Daga, Kutra” from the yet to be released “Lakshmi’s NTR”, film producer P Rakesh Reddy told the High Court that former chief minister and popular actor late NT Rama Rao himself during his lifetime had criticised the action of N Chandrababu Naidu, present Chief Minister of AP State, in backstabbing him.

In this regard, the film producer filed the counter affidavit in the PIL filed by SVSN Varma, MLA from Pithapuram segment in AP, seeking direction to the Censor board authorities to delete the said song from the film and social media platforms like YouTube. 

He said that there was no justification to seek the banning of the movie “Lakshmi’s NTR” since the widow of late NTR had spoken several times about the role of Naidu in toppling Rama Rao. The matter will come up for hearing on February 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp