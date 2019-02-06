Producer of ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ files counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no factual basis for the petitioner’s demand to delete the song titled “Daga, Daga, Kutra” from the yet to be released “Lakshmi’s NTR”, film producer P Rakesh Reddy told the High Court that former chief minister and popular actor late NT Rama Rao himself during his lifetime had criticised the action of N Chandrababu Naidu, present Chief Minister of AP State, in backstabbing him.

In this regard, the film producer filed the counter affidavit in the PIL filed by SVSN Varma, MLA from Pithapuram segment in AP, seeking direction to the Censor board authorities to delete the said song from the film and social media platforms like YouTube.

He said that there was no justification to seek the banning of the movie “Lakshmi’s NTR” since the widow of late NTR had spoken several times about the role of Naidu in toppling Rama Rao. The matter will come up for hearing on February 12.