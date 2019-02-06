Home States Telangana

SCR, SCCL discuss coal transport plans

Sridhar has sought SCR’s cooperation to transport an average of 45 rakes per day in February and March 2019.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  South Central Railway’s, Principal Chief Operations Manager, N Madhusudhana Rao, held a meeting with Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), N Sridhar at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Tuesday. The meeting was held in anticipation of increased production of coal by SCCL for the next two months and the cooperation of SCR to transport the same.

SCCL transported coal at an average of 30 rakes (rake is a freight train with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes) per day during the month of September 2018 which was increased to 40 rakes during the month of January 2019. 

Sridhar has sought SCR’s cooperation to transport an average of 45 rakes per day in February and March 2019. Madhusudhana Rao further sought SCCL to provide flexibility in choosing the destinations for the coal loaded rakes so as to improve efficiency in handling the rake movement. He also sought SCCL to expedite the line capacity works in the Godavarikhani and Goleti mines areas of the Ramagundam region for better connectivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp