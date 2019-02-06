SCR, SCCL discuss coal transport plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway’s, Principal Chief Operations Manager, N Madhusudhana Rao, held a meeting with Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), N Sridhar at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Tuesday. The meeting was held in anticipation of increased production of coal by SCCL for the next two months and the cooperation of SCR to transport the same.

SCCL transported coal at an average of 30 rakes (rake is a freight train with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes) per day during the month of September 2018 which was increased to 40 rakes during the month of January 2019.

Sridhar has sought SCR’s cooperation to transport an average of 45 rakes per day in February and March 2019. Madhusudhana Rao further sought SCCL to provide flexibility in choosing the destinations for the coal loaded rakes so as to improve efficiency in handling the rake movement. He also sought SCCL to expedite the line capacity works in the Godavarikhani and Goleti mines areas of the Ramagundam region for better connectivity.