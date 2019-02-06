Home States Telangana

Telangana: Congress MLC invites Rahul to contest from Khammam in 2019 Lok Sabha polls 

Reddy said he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also contested from two seats in the 2014 general elections.

Published: 06th February 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul_in_Patna

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A Congress MLC in Telangana Tuesday invited party chief Rahul Gandhi to contest from the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in the state in the coming parliamentary elections.

The invitation from P Sudhakar Reddy came during a meeting of Congress leaders from Telangana with Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the partys performance--it won only 19 seats among the 119--in the recent assembly polls and preparations for Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to PTI, Reddy said he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also contested from two seats in the 2014 general elections.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters in Delhi that Gandhi has told them to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections, though the party lost in the Assembly polls, with an effective plan of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MLC Rahul Gandhi Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp