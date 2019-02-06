Home States Telangana

Trial begins, US releases one on $10,000 bond

Of The  eight Telugu students-turned-recruiters put on trial, seven have agreed to continue in detention.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Of The  eight Telugu students-turned-recruiters put on trial, seven have agreed to continue in detention. On Tuesday, the Telugu students appeared before the federal court in the US for the detention hearing in the criminal case. Phanideep Karanti, arrested from Kentucky, has been released on an unsecured bond of $10,000. Though Karanti has been accused of helping recruit hundreds of foreign residents to stay in the US illegally by enrolling them in the fake varsity -- University of Farmington -- his lawyer faulted federal agents for entrapping the students.

“It’s unfair for the government to set up something like this to entrap people,” said his defense attorney John Brusstar. Karnati, a father of two young children, is an information technology engineer in Louisville who came to the US a decade ago on an H-1B visa. The other students Santosh Reddy Sama, 28, from California, Avinash Thakkallapally, 28, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Naveen Prathipati, 29, of Dallas, and Aswanth Nune, 26, of Atlanta, have consented to detention, pending trial. 

In view of the high profile case, involving huge amount of data spanning over four years, the attorneys are expecting the next hearing will be scheduled with a substantial time gap since the government has to provide them with all the data -- emails, documentation, recordings. “It will take a while to go over them but we want to wrap up the case as soon as possible,” said defense attorney E Bazuka representing one of the students. More details pertaining to the case are likely to emerge within a week, said Venkat Mandana from American Telangana Association (ATA). The next hearing will be a pre-trial when the  judge will discuss the progress of the case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp