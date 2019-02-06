Trial begins, US releases one on $10,000 bond

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of The eight Telugu students-turned-recruiters put on trial, seven have agreed to continue in detention. On Tuesday, the Telugu students appeared before the federal court in the US for the detention hearing in the criminal case. Phanideep Karanti, arrested from Kentucky, has been released on an unsecured bond of $10,000. Though Karanti has been accused of helping recruit hundreds of foreign residents to stay in the US illegally by enrolling them in the fake varsity -- University of Farmington -- his lawyer faulted federal agents for entrapping the students.

“It’s unfair for the government to set up something like this to entrap people,” said his defense attorney John Brusstar. Karnati, a father of two young children, is an information technology engineer in Louisville who came to the US a decade ago on an H-1B visa. The other students Santosh Reddy Sama, 28, from California, Avinash Thakkallapally, 28, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Naveen Prathipati, 29, of Dallas, and Aswanth Nune, 26, of Atlanta, have consented to detention, pending trial.

In view of the high profile case, involving huge amount of data spanning over four years, the attorneys are expecting the next hearing will be scheduled with a substantial time gap since the government has to provide them with all the data -- emails, documentation, recordings. “It will take a while to go over them but we want to wrap up the case as soon as possible,” said defense attorney E Bazuka representing one of the students. More details pertaining to the case are likely to emerge within a week, said Venkat Mandana from American Telangana Association (ATA). The next hearing will be a pre-trial when the judge will discuss the progress of the case.